Shy Renault Megane RS Driver Crashes His Car In Agonizing Nurburgring Stunt

 
4 May 2017, 11:53 UTC ·
by
The past weekend might be difficult to forget for certain car nuts out there and we're not referring to those who got to enjoy their rides. Instead, we've zoomed in on a Renault Megane RS owner, who crashed his car on the Nordschleife on Sunday.
With the Megane RS being one of the most affordable ways to get round the Green Hell while delivering respectable stopwatch numbers, it's no wonder that we get to see so many of these spicy compacts getting bashed on the track.

As for the one we have here, we can see the driver losing the rear end in the beginning of an agonizing pre-impact process. And this is where things start to get confusing. On the one hand, the guy behind the wheel doesn't make the rookie mistake of stepping on the brakes, which would've only increased the yaw adventure of the car.

On the other hand, the driver seems shy when it comes to countersteering, as a heftier steering wheel effort would've increased the chances of bringing the Megane RS back on the track, albeit with the obvious risk of overcorrection.

With the accident throwing quite a lot of dust into the air, the experience also caused trouble for the drivers behind the crashed vehicle.

For instance, another Megane RS that was following the car involved in the accident saw its driver going through a bit of a deceleration frenzy. The second driver was recording his lap and you can find the resulting footage at the bottom of the page.

This only comes to show that, when engaging in a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) event, a driver must always be prepared for such incidents. In fact, we've recently shown you a somewhat similar stunt, one that came with a happy no-impact outcome, that saw a spinning Renault Clio RS generating a dust storm that covered a McLaren 650S.



