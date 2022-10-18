SEAT Sold One Million Crossovers in Six Years, Can You Point Out Their Best-Selling Model?

Crossovers and SUVs accounted for 46% of all cars sold in Europe last year, a 5% increase over 2020, and SEAT has cashed in on the high-riding vehicle boom by parting ways with no less than 1 million of them over the last six years.
The milestone model is the Arona, a subcompact crossover that shares its underpinnings with the Ibiza, Volkswagen Polo, T-Cross, Skoda Kamiq, and others. This also happens to be their best-selling vehicle by far, as they parted ways with 481,585 of them ever since its launch in 2017. The Arona was the most popular car in 2021 in SEAT’s home market, Spain, last year, with almost 98,000 units sold.
Made at the Martorell facility, the Arona sits under the Ateca in terms of size and pricing. The compact crossover comes to life at Kvasiny, in the Czech Republic, and in Algeria, and ever since its launch in 2016, it has sold 435,443 units. A strong demand for it was recorded in Germany, where sales topped over 108,000 examples. The Ateca is the same vehicle beneath the skin as the Volkswagen T-Roc, and it is available with all-wheel drive.
SEAT’s flagship crossover, the Tarraco, has been rolling off the line at Wolfsburg, in Germany, since 2018. The mid-size crossover, which shares its construction with the Audi Q3, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, has been chosen 88,820 times, and, just like the smaller Ateca, it is most popular in Germany, where 29,000 units have been shipped over the last four years.
Besides the Arona, Ateca, and Tarraco, SEAT’s car family also comprises the Ibiza supermini, Leon compact hatchback, and Leon Sportstourer, which is the Spanish automaker’s slang for estate. Moreover, the Cupra brand operates under their close watch, attracting customers from other companies, and bringing in additional money.
