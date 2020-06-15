2021 SEAT Ateca Unwrapped with More Tech and Improved Looks

SEAT’s Ateca compact crossover was introduced by the Spanish in 2016, meaning it is still fresh on the market. Despite being so young though, the model gets a major overhaul this year that should transform it into a fully connected car powered by a refreshed range of engines and with upgraded looks.
The Ateca is one of SEAT’s most successful models, having sold in the four years since it was introduced an impressive number: 300,000 units. To keep the SUV relevant, the Spanish had to make visual changes as well to go with the other upgrades.
The new Ateca is just as wide and tall as before, but it gains 18 mm in length to a total of 4,381 thanks to the new design of the front and rear bumpers. At the front there’s a differently styled grille, and at the rear there now are full LED lamps with sweeping indicators.
The appearance of the Ateca varies a bit depending on trim. The model sells in SE, SE Technology, FR, FR Sport, and as of now in the new Xperience and Xperience Lux trims.
Technology and connectivity advancements includes the deployment of the Digital Cockpit sporting a 10.25-inch touchscreen (8.25- and 9.2-inch ones are also available), voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among others.
Engine wise, there’s a bit of something for every taste in the new Ateca. There are five gasoline engines ranging in power from 100 ps to 190 ps, and five diesel versions, all based on the same 2.0-liter 4-cylinder that replaces the current 1.6-liter. Power output for the diesel range is rated between 115 and 150 ps.
“The Ateca has become one of the brands’ more successful vehicles, selling more than 300,000 units since its introduction in 2016. The new SEAT Ateca 2020 is an evolution of the original product and it aims at continuing with its success by consolidating our position in one of the most important market segments,” said in a statement Carsten Isensee, SEAT President and Vice-president for Finance and IT.
The Spanish carmaker did not say when sales for the new Ateca would begin. Full details on the modifications made can be found in the press release section below.
