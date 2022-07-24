After Australia, CUPRA’s Next Move Might Be North America

CUPRA was launched in 2018 with a desire to challenge the status quo. Since then, 3 things have defined the essence of the brand, helping it achieve success beyond expectations – “Disruptive Attitude, Rebellious Spirit and Unconventional Mindset.”
Having just recently opened up shop in Australia, CUPRA (formerly SEAT Sport) still has bigger plans ahead. “Our reason for coming to Australia is to prove that we can become a global brand,” SEAT president Wayne Anthony Griffiths mentioned.
While in Australia for the opening of CUPRA’s new showroom in Sydney’s central business district, Mr. Griffiths told the media that “there are markets outside of Australia that we’re developing.” One such market is North America, but the brand is only starting to analyze it, leaving it on the back burner for the time being. According to Mr. Griffiths, “for now there is no decision being made on North America.”
Still, that decision might come sooner rather than later, given CUPRA’s impressive expansion rate – the car maker’s annual turnover has grown from 430 million euros (about $437M) in 2018 to almost 2.2 billion euros (approx. $2.234B) in 2021.
And even if there’s no decision being made right now, the US still has priority over China due to Volkswagen Group’s dominance in that area with brands such as Audi and Skoda.
While imitation is flattery, the brand hasn’t tried to model itself after anybody, nor does it want to copy other automakers. Still, Mr. Griffiths affirmed his respect toward Tesla, which has been one of the “first movers in electrification.”
CUPRA isn’t lifting the foot off the accelerator for 2022 – the carmaker wants to double its sales, turnover, and global network of City Garages. They won't stop here, either.
Besides selling 500,000 cars a year and expanding into new markets and segments, one of CUPRA’s goals is to introduce the world to its 3 new electrified models by 2025: Terramar, Tavascan, and UrbanRebel.
