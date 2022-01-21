2021 SEAT Arona Learned New Tricks When the Moose Test Is Concerned, Test Shows

SEAT has improved the Arona with its facelift for 2021, and this can be seen in the vehicle's behavior in the moose test. While it was tested by the Spaniards at KM77, the Arona managed to pass the moose test on its first attempt, which is something that its predecessors could not pride themselves on.
As the Spanish publication noted, the improvements made to the suspension system have made the Arona bounce less, which made it easier to control.
Moreover, its behavior was more predictable, which is something that every manufacturer strives to offer in its vehicles. Unpredictable cars are prone to accidents without any benefit that may justify their behavior.
After several tests, the highest successful attempt was at 81 km/h (ca. 50.33 mph), which is more than you would expect from a crossover in this class. The Arona is not marketed as being particularly sporty, so the result is an accomplishment.
Its predecessors were tested twice in 2018 to ensure there was nothing wrong with the first example. All three Aronas had the same kind of tire, as well as the same wheel size. As you can see in the video made by KM77, they were not as stable and as predictable as the 2021 Arona.
It is important to note that the tires used had different load and speed ratings, as one of the vehicles tested in 2018 was a diesel and weighed 100 kg (ca. 220 lbs.) more than its gasoline-engined counterpart, as well as the fact that the asphalt was new in the 2022 test.
The quality of the asphalt is not an issue, as all the cars tested in 2018 had the same asphalt to work with, and the same goes for those tested in 2021 and 2022.
In the MY2018 vehicles, the ESC system could not handle the rear axle being unloaded so quickly, which is why you can see one of its wheels lifted in the air, as well as the front being compressed.
The situation was probably resolved with softer settings for the rear suspension, at least in one aspect, while the front suspension might have received adjustments as well.
This goes to show that vehicle manufacturer watch these tests and improve their vehicles to make them safer. However, some things cannot be fixed, but a different suspension can be fitted.
It is unclear whether the electronic stability control system was updated in any way here, but we think it might have not required any updates, as the suspension did most of the work in the situation at hand.
