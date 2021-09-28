Blue Origin Names Tourists for 2nd Space Flight, No Captain Kirk Yet

5 2022 SEAT Ateca and Tarraco Get Improved in the UK, Prices Kick Off at £24,560

4 Seat Miniata Project Helps You Rethink Current Mobility Trends and Their Effects

3 Piaggio 1 E-Scooter Finally Hits the Market, It Aims to Please the Youngsters

More on this:

Seat's First Electric Two-Wheeler Hits the UK Market, Boasts an 85-Mile Range

Seat Mó announces the availability of its eScooter 125 in the UK, with this being the brand’s first electric two-wheeler to hit the market. 6 photos



Available in a white, red, or dark aluminum color, the 125 two-wheeler packs a 9 kW electric motor into its rear wheel, with its peak power being equivalent to that of a 125cc motorcycle or scooter, producing 240 Nm of torque. The electric scooter has a top speed of 59 mph (95 kph) and goes from 0 to 31 mph (50 kph) in 3.9 seconds.



Seat Mó boasts of its scooter’s 85-mile (137 km) range on a single charge. It comes with a removable 5.6 kWh battery that requires six to eight hours to be fully charged using a standard 240V home socket.



The eScooter 125 is equipped with daytime running lights, integrated turn signals, side, and central stands. It also has a generous storage compartment under its seat where you can fit two full-sized helmets.



There’s an LCD display that offers data on the







You can now order the Seat Mó eScooter 125 from one of the 24 of the company’s UK retailers, with the two-wheeler being priced at £4,996 ($6,780). You can also pay £95 (approximately $130) per month (for 48 months) if you want a more accessible option. The United Kingdom has made it very clear that it aims to ban petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 and the eScooter 125 is a great way to evolve the Seat offering and move away from the conventional, as stated by Richard Harrison, Managing Director of Seat UK.Available in a white, red, or dark aluminum color, the 125 two-wheeler packs a 9electric motor into its rear wheel, with its peak power being equivalent to that of a 125cc motorcycle or scooter, producing 240 Nm of torque. The electric scooter has a top speed of 59 mph (95 kph) and goes from 0 to 31 mph (50 kph) in 3.9 seconds.Seat Mó boasts of its scooter’s 85-mile (137 km) range on a single charge. It comes with a removable 5.6battery that requires six to eight hours to be fully charged using a standard 240V home socket.The eScooter 125 is equipped with daytime running lights, integrated turn signals, side, and central stands. It also has a generous storage compartment under its seat where you can fit two full-sized helmets.There’s an LCD display that offers data on the scooter ’s speed, remaining range, battery level, temperature, and more. An on-board unit with SIM allows you to connect to your smartphone and use the dedicated app to get info on the vehicle as well as your journey history. Seat offers plenty of accessories to go with its eScooter 125, from helmets and gloves to a 39-liter rear top box, trunk support, mobile case holder or the Cosmo Connected safety system.You can now order the Seat Mó eScooter 125 from one of the 24 of the company’s UK retailers, with the two-wheeler being priced at £4,996 ($6,780). You can also pay £95 (approximately $130) per month (for 48 months) if you want a more accessible option.

load press release