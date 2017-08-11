SEAT Cupra Expected to be Turned Into Performance Sub-Brand

More on this:

1 SEAT EV Rumored To Be Called Born, E-Born or Born-E

2 Here’s The Shortlist Of Potential Names For The 2018 SEAT 7-Seat SUV

3 350 HP SEAT Arosa Is a Nurburgring Sleeper Out for Sportscar Blood

4 SEAT Introduces Android Auto-capable DriveApp in Google Play Store

5 All-New SEAT Leon Coming by 2020, Electric Cupra Model Under Development