SEAT Cupra Expected to be Turned Into Performance Sub-Brand

Mercedes-AMG, the BMW M skunkworks, and Audi Sport. What these performance-oriented sub-brands have, SEAT
apparently wants to replicate in its own original way. A series of trademarks and design patents filed with the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office led the automotive media to believe that great things are on the horizon from the Spanish automaker’s part.
Brought into the open by Autocar
, the “Cupra”
wordmark is joined by an ominous-looking logo for the performance sub-brand. Giving a visual identity to Cupra models suggests SEAT is getting serious about the go-faster stuff. On a slight tangent, Volvo’s Polestar also has a logo it can call its own.
Autocar goes one step further with Cupra sub-brand possibilities, adding: “The trademarking of several names - Tango, Salsa, and Bolero - from Seat's past concept cars also suggests stand-alone status for Cupra-badged models.”
The Tango would be great as a competitor to the Mazda MX-5
, but chances are the bewitching concept from the early 2000s won’t make it into series production.
At the present moment, the most exciting Cupra on sale is the 300 version of the Leon. A hot hatchback with the punch of the Volkswagen Golf R and a Haldex clutch-based 4Drive system, the Cupra 300
is best enjoyed in the twisties and on the racing circuit with the optional Michelin Cup Sport 2 tires.
SEAT ruled off the possibility of turning the all-new Ibiza
into a Cupra, but the Ateca will definitely get the go-faster goodies from the full-on variant of the Leon. The Spanish automaker’s research and development boss also let it slip that he’s “totally sure we will see Cupra version of electric cars,”
although it’s impossible to determine what body style or segment Matthias Rabe is eyeing.
As a brief refresher, SEAT already made the first step in terms of electrification with the eMii, which will go into production in 2019. The second SEAT EV will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform and is scheduled to arrive in 2020
at the earliest.