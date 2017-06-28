All-New SEAT Leon Coming by 2020, Electric Cupra Model Under Development

According to Auto Express, the first all-electric SEAT will arrive as early as 2019. Previous rumors said it was something along the lines of the e-up! city car or based on the Arona. However, that would have been a bad idea. Instead, the EV will be derived from the VW Group's MEB platform and delivers up to 500 km (31 miles of range), which is fantastic.
Previously, both SEAT and Skoda said that electric cars are too expensive for their respective brands. But it seems a new type of customer has been found, probably one who's not a boy races.
But fear not Cupra fans, as there is going to be a hot EV. Speaking at the event, Matthias Rabe, SEAT's R&D boss told
the source above that: "Cupra is extremely important for us. And I am totally sure we will see Cupra version of [our] electric cars. Electric cars have fantastic performance and acceleration - Cupra and electrification is not a contradiction."
Now, that doesn't sound like 100% confirmation of the Cupra EV, but our source says it's happening.
So, besides the one with the plug, what are the other five cars SEAT has planned? Well, the next one is probably going to be that big crossover, similar in size to the Skoda Kodiaq. They had a naming contest, but we're frankly not that excited because of how closely related the Citigo/Mii and Rapid/Toledo have been. Considering it's going to be built at the same factory, they might as well call it the SEAT Kodiaq and be done with it.
However, we're more eager about the all-new Leon, which according to design boss Alejandro Mesonero will be “a bigger step” than what we’ve previously seen.
The Ateca Cupra
will debut later this year, and there's also a revival of the Leon Cupra R
coming up. Which leaves us with one mystery car. Our best guess is that it's a plug-in hybrid that uses the 1.4 or 1.5 TSI. Skoda has such a powertrain planned for the Kodiaq, and the Tiguan is supposed to get a GTE version too, since that's what the pre-production concept of 2016 was.