All-New SEAT Leon Coming by 2020, Electric Cupra Model Under Development

SEAT hasn't grown at the same alarming rate as Skoda. But it is hugely important to VW Group as the only brand with Latin flair. On the sidelines of the new Arona crossover's launch, the company made it clear that it has six brand new cars scheduled until 2020, many of which occupy segments that SEAT hasn't targeted before. Reading past the headlines, however, we've learned that a change of direction is going on: offering more comfort and even electric cars.