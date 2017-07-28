autoevolution

Here’s The Shortlist Of Potential Names For The 2018 SEAT 7-Seat SUV

The #SEATseekingName contest has entered its second of four phases, with more than 133,000 participants from more than 100 countries voting their favorite name for the Spanish automaker’s upcoming SUV. At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, SEAT will announce three of the nine semi-finalist names will beautify the tailgate of the manufacturer’s sport utility vehicle.
In alphabetical order, the nine preselected handles are Abrera, Alboran, Aran, Aranda, Avila, Donosti, Tarifa, Tarraco, and Teide. Even though some of these sound weird the English-speaking world, SEAT has already started working with its customers to narrow the list. Bearing in mind we already have the Arona and Ateca, chances are the future crossover will also start with an A.

A quick search of each of the nine names with the European Union Intellectual Property Office reveals SEAT has trademarked every single one of them. This gets us back to square one, and truth be told, it doesn’t matter how the seven-seat SUV will be called. What is almost certain is that the mid-sized model will be influenced by the Skoda Kodiaq, itself based on the VW Tiguan.

“The time is fast approaching when we will all know the name of SEAT’s new SUV,” declared the Spanish automaker’s Luca de Meo, with the head honcho thanking everyone for their input. Moving on to the innards of the MQB-based SUV, the yet-unnamed family hauler will be offered with a choice of four-cylinder TSI and TDI engines. Select powertrains will be available with all-wheel-drive and the Volkswagen Group’s seven-speed double-clutch box.

In terms of size, look forward to dimensions similar to the Skoda Kodiaq: 4,697 millimeters in length, 1,882 millimeters in width, and a wheelbase stretching over approximately 2,791 millimeters. Just like the recently introduced Karoq compact crossover, the newcomer from SEAT is highly likely to get the Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster as an optional extra.

Look forward to October 15 for the reveal of the winning name.
