autoevolution

350 HP SEAT Arosa Is a Nurburgring Sleeper Out for Sportscar Blood

21 Jul 2017, 13:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The SEAT Arosa is one of the last names that comes to mind when one mentions a track day. And this is precisely what makes such a car ideal for the role of a circuit sleeper.
6 photos
350 HP Seat Arosa Sleeper Hits Nurburgring350 HP Seat Arosa Sleeper Hits Nurburgring350 HP Seat Arosa Sleeper Hits Nurburgring350 HP Seat Arosa Sleeper Hits Nurburgring350 HP Seat Arosa Sleeper Hits Nurburgring
And if we're talking about the Arosa in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the transformation that took the car from slow bug to track star involved quite the mechanical changes.

Let's take the engine compartment, for instance. When this SEAT left the factory, it was motivated by a 45 hp naturally aspirated motor. Meanwhile, the mill was scrapped in favor of a 1.8t 20V engine, one that has received a turbo transplant. The powerplant was fitted with a Garrett GT28R supercharger and now delivers a solid 350 ponies. The supporting mods were on the house.

That hp number might not seem like much these days, but you should keep in mind that this tiny machine tips the scales at just 840 kg (make that 1,852 lbs).

The list of other mods includes Audi S2 brakes, which provide respectable stopping power, along with super-sticky rubber.

Now that we've described the mods this little thing has been gifted with, we must also talk about their effects. And the YouTuber who caught the thing on camera while lapping the Ring, for instance, delivered a description of its performance.

"I filmed this car during a track day on the track in Meppen, where it kept up with supercars ALL day long and also on the Nurburgring Nordschleife during the Touristenfahrten [Tourist Days] sessions," we are told in the description of the video.

Truth be told, the pumped-up SEAT Arosa doesn't exactly seem to stay flat through the Green Hell bends, but it seems that the determination of the driver could partially make up for that.

Nurburgring nurburgring 2017 Seat track day seat arosa
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show