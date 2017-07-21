350 HP SEAT Arosa Is a Nurburgring Sleeper Out for Sportscar Blood

The SEAT Arosa is one of the last names that comes to mind when one mentions a track day. And this is precisely what makes such a car ideal for the role of a circuit sleeper.

And if we're talking about the Arosa in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the transformation that took the car from slow bug to track star involved quite the mechanical changes.Let's take the engine compartment, for instance. When this SEAT left the factory, it was motivated by a 45 hp naturally aspirated motor. Meanwhile, the mill was scrapped in favor of a 1.8t 20V engine, one that has received a turbo transplant. The powerplant was fitted with a Garrett GT28R supercharger and now delivers a solid 350 ponies. The supporting mods were on the house.That hp number might not seem like much these days, but you should keep in mind that this tiny machine tips the scales at just 840 kg (make that 1,852 lbs).The list of other mods includes Audi S2 brakes, which provide respectable stopping power, along with super-sticky rubber.Now that we've described the mods this little thing has been gifted with, we must also talk about their effects. And the YouTuber who caught the thing on camera while lapping the Ring, for instance, delivered a description of its performance."I filmed this car during a track day on the track in Meppen, where it kept up with supercars ALL day long and also on the Nurburgring Nordschleife during the Touristenfahrten [Tourist Days] sessions," we are told in the description of the video.Truth be told, the pumped-up SEAT Arosa doesn't exactly seem to stay flat through the Green Hell bends, but it seems that the determination of the driver could partially make up for that.