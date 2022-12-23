Scooters Are This Year's Best Gift in the NFL, The Packers and Buffalo Bills Confirm

This year, some stars in the NFL decided to play Santa Claus for their teammates, and the most obvious choice to help them stay in shape was to buy electric scooters. As confirmed by both the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills.
With Christmas just around the corner, everyone is striving to be a better person. At least, in theory. But some of them have already started giving presents to the people in their life, and a couple of teams from the National Football League didn't escape from this tradition.
This year, some NFL stars were lucky enough to have very generous teammates, who splashed on some nice gifts. For example, the Green Bay Packers.
NFL stars Aaron Rodgers, Adrian Amos, and Jaire Alexander decided to get on Santa's Nice List by giving the rest of their teammates electric scooters for Christmas, according to TMZ Sports. And they didn’t forget anyone, because they bought 22 electric scooters.
Their option for this year was PHAT Rides. The electric scooters come in three versions, the entry-level OG, the G3 AMP'D, and the Caddy. The three Santas opted for the intermediate variant, going for the G3 AMP'D with a white or black frame, black fenders, and big, chunky tires.
The electric scooter puts out 161 Nm (119 lb-ft) of torque, with a top speed of 20 miles per hour (32 kph). It comes with regenerative braking and can go up to 50 miles (80 km) before needing to be charged again, thanks to a 12 AH battery. The AMP'D also comes with "banging" Boss Audio to help you play your tunes with the best quality.
All of these don't come cheap, though, because one electric scooter from PHAT Rides has a price tag of $3,495. And since they bought 22 of 'em, you do the math.
As mentioned, the Green Bay Packers weren't the only NFL team that decided to stay active this Christmas and splashed on some electric scooters. Because Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen shared the sentiment and also bought 11 electric scooters for his offensive line ahead of Christmas.
He also went for the PHAT Rides, the same G3 AMP'D option, but he put even more thought into it, because the brand painted the floorboards of Allen's scooters with the Buffalo Bills colors, adding each player's jersey number on the floor.
One great thing about PHAT Rides is that the scooters can hold up to about 400 lbs (181 kg), which means the NFL stars can enjoy them without any issues. Which surely the NFL stars considered when buying them.
And it looks like Aaron Rodgers, Jaire Alexander, Adrian Amos, and Josh Allen will feature on Santa’s Nice List this year after these presents.
