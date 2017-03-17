Scarlett Johansson Rides Custom Honda NM4 Vultus In Ghost In The Shell

The CHIPS
motorcycle cop action-comedy film may be one of the most awaited movie for riders this spring, but let’s not forget about Ghost In The Shell, which will feature Scarlett Johansson ride a cool Honda NM4 Vultus concept.
If you’re not into anime, Ghost In The Shell might not tell you much, but the upcoming film based on the original Japanese manga with the same name is set in the near future and stars Scarlett Johansson as Major.
She is a human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. Beat Takeshi plays her boss, Aramaki, and the film is directed by Rupert Sanders, who was also responsible for Snow White and the Huntsman, as well as the Black Hole.
The NM4 Vultus was developed under the keywords of “neo-futuristic” and “cool”, and was launched in April 2014. The ideal fit between the concept and styling of the NM4 Vultus
and the worldview of the film led to the provision of the vehicle for filming.
Honda has supported the production of the feature film “GHOST IN THE SHELL”, produced by Dreamworks Pictures and Paramount Pictures, and provided its highly-acclaimed large motorcycle model “NM4 Vultus”, whose futuristic style has been very popular, as the base model for the hero bike in the film.
The model in the movie was based on design sketches from Honda, readjusted by the film production crew, and subsequently placed in the film as the hero bike ridden by the main character.
Ghost In The Shell will be released in more than 50 countries and territories around the world on March 31st. Also, the NM4 Vultus-based motorcycle used in the movie is scheduled to be showcased at the 33rd Osaka Motorcycle Show 2017 and at the 44th Tokyo Motorcycle Show.