Saved Rare 1970 Pontiac Grand Prix 455 Needs to Be Saved Again

Back in 1970, Pontiac introduced a series of changes to the engine lineup available on the Grand Prix, replacing the 428ci (7.0-liter) previously sold as optional for MY 1969 with a new 455ci (7.5-liter) V8 that developed 390 horsepower. 24 photos



However, the ’70 Grand Prix 455 wasn’t a common thing, especially when the engine was paired to 4-speed manual transmission.



The owner of this Pontiac claims only 199 units with such a configuration (455 + 4-speed manual) were manufactured in 1970, and they have one that’s for sale right now.



“I chased this car for 20 years and finally got it a couple of years ago - however, I've come to the conclusion that I can't give it the restoration it deserves,” they say in a listing on eBay.



A quick look at the photos in the gallery proves what time can do to a car that’s not properly taken care of, so the new owner would have to deal with occasional rust too. Plenty of fixes are required inside as well, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise since the vehicle has been sitting for so long.



The good news is that the Grand Prix comes with a new headliner, so this is a good starting point for a restoration of the interior. A new clutch is also offered, though the Pontiac does come with one broken brake line.



The engine starts, the seller says, and the odometer indicates 77,451 miles (124,645 km).



