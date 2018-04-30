Sapphire Blue Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Won't Please Everybody

Presenting the first known PTS Sapphire Blue Metallic (saphirblaumetallic; M5J) 991 GT2 RS, seen in the Netherlands by local reader Jasper @car.spot.nl. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin black, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Note the Monaco plates on this one as well. I am wondering if this may have any relation to the Monaco-plated PTS Sapphire Blue 911 R. Many thanks to Jasper for the first photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this one? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Apr 23, 2018 at 9:56am PDT