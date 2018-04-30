Sapphire Blue Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Won't Please Everybody

Have you ever seen a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS dressed in a shade like the one we have here? Well, neither have we, since this is the first web-documented example of the Rennsport Neunelfer dressed in Sapphire Blue Metallic.
The rear-engined animal, which was recently spotted in the Netherlands and comes with Monaco plates, caught our eye on the spot. And it's worth mentioning that it comes with the Weissach Package, while the dark bits included in the pack are matched by the black satin finish on the also-optional magnesium wheels.
As with the 991.2 GT3 RS, Porsche now offers the two said goodies separately, while the initial configurator required these to be had together.
Other goodies on the car include the yellow calipers, which show the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) and the all-LED headlights, which come with black inner graphics.
This is a sped that won't please anybody. If you ask us, we're looking at the least favorite 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS configuration seen to date.
As for the ones that take the cake for us, these would involve main shades like Chalk or, to use a more vivid color, Voodoo Blue.
Then again, one doesn't spec a go-fast animal like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS to please everybody (that's the role of Skoda or Volkswagen fleet cars dressed in white).
Speaking of the 991.2-gen GT2 RS, we'll remind you we recently talked about a mysterious test car based on the monster. The prototype packs even more aggressive aero, as it appears to come with a rear wing that might be lifted straight off a 911 racecar.
The rocket was spotted during a recent Porsche testing session that took place on the Monza track over in Italy.
As for a potential production result of such a project, the wildest side of the rumor mill talks about a 911 GT2 RS-based customer racecar that would rival monsters like the McLaren Senna GTR.
Presenting the first known PTS Sapphire Blue Metallic (saphirblaumetallic; M5J) 991 GT2 RS, seen in the Netherlands by local reader Jasper @car.spot.nl. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin black, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Note the Monaco plates on this one as well. I am wondering if this may have any relation to the Monaco-plated PTS Sapphire Blue 911 R. Many thanks to Jasper for the first photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this one? #PTSRS