3-Day-Old Porsche 911 GT2 RS Crashes on Nurburgring, Coolant Spill Rumored

23 Apr 2018, 8:23 UTC
by
Ever since Porsche introduced the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT2 RS last year, tons and tons of gearheads across the world wondered how King Kong (this is the official nickname of the thing) feels when pushed to the limit on a track, especially if the said circuit happens to be the Nurburgring.
Well, there are a lucky few out there who received their answer by simply throwing the Porscha at the Green Hell. This, of course, involves Porsche driver Lars Kern, who managed to blitz the Ring in 6:47, setting a production car lap record that still stands.

Alas, not all those manhandling the 700 hp animal on the Nordschleife managed to get the supercar from Bridge to Gantry in one piece. For instance, a private owner recently crashed his Rennsport Neunelfer on the infamous German track.

The owner reportedly took delivery of the rear-engined machine last week, with the man immediately heading for the Nurburgring. And after a few days of hooning, the Porscha ended up in the barrier.

The rumor mill talks about the driver of the Porscha, who had reportedly hired an instructor, having reached a fluid spill, with this kind of unpredictable issues being infamous for the kind of mayhem they can cause on the Nurburgring.

All we have so far are the Instagram images at the bottom of the page, which show the fallen Neunelfer being taken away on the back of a truck. And, to use Ring talk, this means the Rennsport beast has now become a member of the dreaded Bongard Club (zoom in on the truck's branding).

It's worth noting that this example of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS featured the optional Weissach Package and magnesium wheels. And while the machine also comes with other options, such as the all-LED headlights with black inner graphics, the pair of goodies mentioned above meant it came in 6:47 trim.

At least judging by what we can see in the pics we have here, the damage isn't too serious. So here's to hoping this not-a-garage-queen returns to its track duties soon.


 

