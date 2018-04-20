Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package vs. Mercedes-AMG GT C Track Battle is Lit

When preparing the introduction of the Mercedes-AMG GT, Affalterbach didn't conceal the fact that it was aiming for the Porsche 911. And now that there are enough versions of the Benz out to fight the uber-rich Neunelfer lineup, we can enjoy delicious brawls involving the two.

5 photos



We're looking at an all-German affair, with the two land-to-land missiles havin been taken to Sachsenring by Auto Bild.



Dropping the conclusion of the cronograph fight here would risk messing with the fun delivered by the clip and yet we have to discuss a few details.



First of all, this circuit brawl has a clear winner, so there's no need to debate which of the two was quicker.



Nevertheless, the way in which the stopwatch numbers seen here were achieved could leave room for discussions. You see, oversteering certainly isn't the quickest way round a bend and the action awayting you behind the "play" button below involved plenty of tail-out moments.



Then again, we're not complaining, with the countersteering maneuvers displayed in the video being nothing short of delicious.



And since we're talking about the ultimate way to lap a track in a street car, we'll remind you of an example we discussed earlier today.



That's right, we're talking about the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and its



The freshest examples of the sort includes a Mercedes-AMG GT C and a Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package . Sure, both beasts have even meaner incarnations, but this doesn't make this adventure less spectacular, especially since we're talking about a track battle.We're looking at an all-German affair, with the two land-to-land missiles havin been taken to Sachsenring by Auto Bild.Dropping the conclusion of the cronograph fight here would risk messing with the fun delivered by the clip and yet we have to discuss a few details.First of all, this circuit brawl has a clear winner, so there's no need to debate which of the two was quicker.Nevertheless, the way in which the stopwatch numbers seen here were achieved could leave room for discussions. You see, oversteering certainly isn't the quickest way round a bend and the action awayting you behind the "play" button below involved plenty of tail-out moments.Then again, we're not complaining, with the countersteering maneuvers displayed in the video being nothing short of delicious.And since we're talking about the ultimate way to lap a track in a street car, we'll remind you of an example we discussed earlier today.That's right, we're talking about the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and its 6:56 Nurburgring lap time. Of course, with Porsche driver Kevin Estre at the wheel, things were different. Then again, it's not like the GT3 RS lap was without it's OMG moments. In fact, if you're looking for an even cleaner lap, the 6:47 Ring record delivered by the GT2 RS last year should do the trick.