Night Blue Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has Nurburgring Record License Plate

Weissach Package, magnesium wheels finished in White Gold Metallic and plenty of red details that adorn both the exterior and the cabin of this 911 - there are plenty of details that ensure this German missile receives the attention it deserves.
Nevertheless, the license plate of the machine is just as enticing as its spec, with this talking about the Nurburgring chronograph number of the GT2 RS.
Keep in mind that the 6:47 lap of the Porsche means this is still the holder of the Green Hell production car record, even though there are multiple machines that might grab that title this year.
And the list of competitors includes the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, with this 800 hp (expected output) Miura Jota tribute potentially out to bring the Nordschleife accolade back to Sant'Agata Bolognese (the GT2 RS grabbed the record from the 6:52 Huracan Performante, remember?).
Then again, we musn't ignore the 800 hp McLaren Senna - while its GTR racecar version, which some expect to sit extremely close to the 6m mark, hasn't received a road conversion so far, the "standard" car should be able to set an amazing Ring lap time.
Returning to the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and its 6:56 Green Hell performance, here's a comparison that also involves the Ring blitz performed by the GT2 RS.
