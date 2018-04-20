Night Blue Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has Nurburgring Record License Plate

A PTSRS Exclusive: First photos of the PTS Night Blue Metallic (nachtblaumetallic; 39C) 991 GT2 RS test car, seen by local reader @thomas.s.photos at the Nürburgring. This example is equipped with the Weissach Package and the magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic. Also note the red accents throughout the car, from the model designation decals on the exterior to the roof lining in the interior. This is the latest addition to the fleet of PTS test cars, which also includes the British Racing Green and Voodoo Blue GT2RS examples that have been the subjects of great fandom. Keen eyed readers may note the deliberately chosen registration plate. Any guesses to its significance? Many thanks to @thomas.s.photos for the photos of this stunner. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

