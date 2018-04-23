2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drifting Video is a Performance Driving Lesson

Talking about the 6:47 Nurburgring production car lap record of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is easy. And you know what's even more facile? Checking out a video of the 700 hp animal drifting on the track and thinking you could do better when occupying that bucket seat. After all, this is how we end up with YouTube comments wielded by keyboard warriors.

5 photos



The adventure, delivered by the aficionados over at L'Argus, involves a partially wet track, while it also allows one to check out the velocity at which the sliding maneuvers take place.



Now, a shenanigan like this offers a brilliant opportunity to learn one or two things in terms of performance driving.



For instance, notice how the driver minimizes the risks when initiating the drift - he doesn't rush the stunt and only gives the throttle a moderate massage.



Whether performed in the wet or in the dry, a slide needs to be maintained, as backing off the throttle can easily cause a spin: notice how the driver keeps pushing through the drifts until he brings the supercar back in a straight line, even though this means increasing the momentum of the vehicle.



In fact, backing off the throttle when the car goes sideways is a rookie mistake that can easily cause a crash. However, it's worth mentioning that giving the car some gas requires a fine balance, as this also requires countersteering, so the situation can easily lead to overcorrection. Of course, such a move usually results in the vehicle



Speaking of the



Nevertheless, the 991.2 model has already had its first crash, with this having recently



Well, after checking out the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which brings us a GT2 RS pulling respectable slip angles on the circuit, it would be pretty difficult to reach a conclusion like the one mentioned above.The adventure, delivered by the aficionados over at L'Argus, involves a partially wet track, while it also allows one to check out the velocity at which the sliding maneuvers take place.Now, a shenanigan like this offers a brilliant opportunity to learn one or two things in terms of performance driving.For instance, notice how the driver minimizes the risks when initiating the drift - he doesn't rush the stunt and only gives the throttle a moderate massage.Whether performed in the wet or in the dry, a slide needs to be maintained, as backing off the throttle can easily cause a spin: notice how the driver keeps pushing through the drifts until he brings the supercar back in a straight line, even though this means increasing the momentum of the vehicle.In fact, backing off the throttle when the car goes sideways is a rookie mistake that can easily cause a crash. However, it's worth mentioning that giving the car some gas requires a fine balance, as this also requires countersteering, so the situation can easily lead to overcorrection. Of course, such a move usually results in the vehicle spinning the other way Speaking of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS , the 991.2 incarnation of the twin-turbo, rear-wheel-drive special is considerably friendlier to its driver compared to the 997 incarnation of the Rennsport Neunelfer.Nevertheless, the 991.2 model has already had its first crash, with this having recently taken place on the Nurburgring.