Maria Sharapova's Reaction Video Has Mark Webber Manhandling Porsche 911 GT2 RS

By now, any gearhead with an Internet connection is familiar with go-fast machine reaction videos. After all, the recipe is simple: you take a spicy machine, fill it up with a charismatic girl and a heavy-footed driver and you let the three do their thing. But what happens when such a video comes from Porsche?

Nevertheless, since the Russian tennis star and the Aussie pro driver know how to put on a show, this clip involves the two taking turns at scaring the hell out of the passenger. Oh and, as dictated by Porsche's pedigree, things take place on a racetrack.



As for the 911 GT2 RS used for the stunt, this incarnation of the 991.2-generation Neunelfer comes with the Weissach Package and the magnesium wheels.



Note that the automaker recently made a change in the configurator of the Rennsport Neunelfer, which means that you can now order the two optional goodies above separately.



This means that the $13,000 wheels and the $18,000 diet that is the W Pack mirror the offer for the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS.



Now, this is the configuration that allowed both cars to set their staggering Nurburgring lap times. We'll remind you that the GT2 RS still holds the Nurburgring production car lap record, having blitzed the circuit in 6:47.



Then there was the recently-announced GT3 RS feat - the naturally aspirated machine managed to go round the Ring in



Sure, the new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rubber, which will be offered as an option, deserve plenty of credit for the 3RS' performance, but the fact that a 520 hp machine managed to deliver such a cronograph number remains an uber-impressive feat.



