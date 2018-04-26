Is This a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Customer Racecar Rivaling the McLaren Senna GTR?

Have you ever looked at the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and thought hmm... this thing could use a bit of extra spice? Apparently, the folks over in Zuffenhausen have done just that. At least this is we understand by checking out an extreme test car that seems to be based on the uber-Neunelfer, with the machine having been recently caught testing at Monza in Italy.

The test car seems to packs the body of a GT2 RS (it's hard to mistake those front air intakes, among others), but also comes with more aggressive aero elements. The list is, of course, dominated by the massive rear wing, which might have been lifted straight off a 911 racecar, but there are also other bits. We're referring to goodies like the dive-planes up front or the hood vents, which make the NACA ducts on the production GT2 RS seem tame.As for the soundtrack of the thing, this seems to be pretty close to the voice of the Rennsport Neunelfer's 700 hp twin-turbo flat-six.Those of you who are tuned into our Neunelfer stories might remember this car from its November 2017 appearance , when the racer also hit Monza during a Porsche-only testing session. Nevertheless, a few aspects of the car have changes, such as the said hood air intake layout.The beast also delivers contradicting clues towards its destination. On one hand, the (apparently) stripped-out interior would indicate that we're dealing with a racecar. On the other hand, the cooperative nature of the suspension (the driver hits many rumble-strips) seems like the kind of setup used on street vehicles.And while last time we spied the prototype it seemed like this came with the kind of deceleration soundtrack that would indicate the presence of a KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) feature, we're not sure about the decibel side of this new experience.Of course, there are multiple possibilities for the expected result of these testing efforts. For one thing, we could be looking at a test bed for a next-generation Porsche racecar, one that would use a twin-turbocharged rather than a naturally aspirated motor.Then again, the Germans could be testing the hybrid powertrain for the rumored Turbo S E-Hybrid version of the upcoming 992-generation 911 There's also the idea of Porshe building a GT2 RS-based customer racecar that would rival the McLaren Senna GTR and the Ferrari FXX K, but such rumors need to be taken with a grain of salt.Until we get our hands on more details, you can check out the tester flying over the Monza vibrators in the video below.