Russia Introduces the Unmanned Version of Checkmate, Its Fifth-Generation Fighter Jet

Back in July, when Russia’s highly-anticipated fifth-generation fighter jet designed for the foreign market was finally unveiled, it was announced that the famous Sukhoi company of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) was already working on an unmanned version. Now, the Rostec State Corporation has introduced the uncrewed aircraft, in a promotional video.
The video presentation of the new autonomous Checkmate is similar to that of the original version – clearly marketed toward foreign customers, it focuses mainly on the financial advantages and top-level capabilities of the military aircraft. Russia has been heavily invested in developing domestic-made components and technologies, especially for aircraft, as a way to reduce costs, ensure a stable supply chain, and demonstrate production superiority.
Russia is currently offering not just one, but two next-generation fighter jets, for military forces in countries that have traditional commercial ties to it. Checkmate was introduced as the first single-engine fifth-generation fighter, while the Su-57E (the export version of the state’s own advanced fighter, the Su-57) is the larger alternative, with increased range and power.
According to Rostec, the main character in the new video presentation represents the “Air Force commander of a foreign country”, who describes the jet’s advantages, highlighting its cost-effectiveness. Although not many details were revealed about the unmanned model, it’s known to have the same open architecture of the original Checkmate. This means that it’s available in several configurations, and that future upgrades are enabled.
As a light tactical fighter, Checkmate is able to carry five air-to-air missiles of various ranges, and the 16,300 lbs (7,400 kg) payload capacity is said to be the best in its class. Even the original version was built with a high level of automated functions, which would allow a quick in-flight response to any changes in the combat environment.
Checkmate and the Su-57E were recently displayed together for the first time, so it probably won’t be long until we can take a closer look at the unmanned Checkmate, as well.
