F-35s and F-15s Fly Over HMS Queen Elizabeth, They Look Like a Close Pack of Hungry Wolves

I know, wolves do not fly, but if they did, a pack of them would probably look something like these fighter planes do.
What you’re looking at in the main pic of this piece (click photo to enlarge) is the ultimate display of American air power, but also proof that friends are much more powerful together than apart.
We get two F-35B Lightning IIs, deployed with the U.S. Marine Attack Squadron 211, and two U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles belonging to the 67th Fighter Squadron, as seen from another, undisclosed plane, while flying in formation over the HMS Queen Elizabeth, the flagship of Britain’s Royal Navy.
The photo was taken back in August, during what the military units taking part call Large Scale Global Exercise 21, a drill meant for U.S. troops to “train with allies and partners to improve shared understanding, trust, and interoperability on security challenges impacting all nations.”
Americans and Brits have been training together in the Indo-Pacific region for a while now. Squadron 211 was responsible back in August with the first-ever cross-deck flight of an F-35B from a foreign aircraft carrier.
The F-35B, one of three variants of the Lockheed Martin airplane, is the one designed with the needs of the Marine Corps in mind. It can land vertically and take off from very short runways, making it ideal for use at sea. The family it is a part of, the F-35 Lighting II, is capable of flying at Mach 1.6, and at altitudes of 50,000 ft (15,000 m).
The 67th Fighter Squadron, also known as the Fighting Cocks, is based at Kadena Airbase in Japan. It is one of several USAF units to field F-15 Eagles.
This aircraft is considerably older than the F-35, having been born in the 1970s. Generally, it is capable of shooting through the air at speeds of more than Mach 2.5, and can keep going for up to 1,381 miles (2,222 km).
