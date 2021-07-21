It’s Here: Russia’s 1,370 MPH 5th-Gen Fighter Can Engage Six Targets at Once

After a long wait, Russia’s new fighter jet has finally been revealed at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, near Moscow, in the presence of Vladimir Putin himself. Checkmate’s main capabilities and innovations were highlighted during the presentation, with an unexpected twist at the end.
Developed by the famous Russian manufacturer Sukhoi, together with 2 other military-industrial giants, Rostec and UAC (United Aircraft Corporation), Checkmate was introduced as a 5th generation light tactical fighter. Clearly intended for the foreign market (as we’ve seen in the previously-released teaser), it’s supposed to combine the highest technical and digital capabilities with cost-efficiency and versatility.
Like all the latest generation aircraft, Russia’s new fighter is built with an open architecture that enables future upgrades, and it comes it 3 possible configurations – basic, medium or full. Minimal personnel and equipment requirements, reduced fuel consumption, plus an automatic logistic support system that uses predictive analytics, are sure to make Checkmate attractive for potential customers.
But what is the new Russian fighter capable of? In terms of speed and range, Checkmate can reach up to 1,370 mph (1.8 Mach) speeds, with a range of 1,740 miles (2,800 km) without additional fuel. According to the manufacturers, it can maintain continuous supersonic flight and also comes with the best payload capacity in its class - 16,300 lbs (7,400 kg).
As expected, it can carry a full range of weapons, guided and unguided, and can engage air, ground or sea targets. In fact, it claims to have the largest weapon compartments (bays) in its class, and the ability to carry 5 air-to-air missiles of different ranges.
One of the most interesting features is its ability to attack up to 6 targets at the same time, “even under strong electronic interference”. Of course, the ability to destroy other 5th-gen aircraft (F-35, anyone?) was also mentioned. As a stealth fighter, it’s able to reach and destroy targets undetected, although not too many details have been revealed about its electronic warfare system.
Created and extensively tested with the help of AI, the new fighter is also highly digitalized. From visual and audio pilot guidance and certain automated tasks, to fast in-flight reactions to changes in the combat environment, Checkmate is equipped for high-performance in any combat scenario.
As per usual when it comes to Russia, always having a card up its sleeve, it looks like the manufacturer trio is already working on the unmanned version of the Checkmate.
