Russia’s Two Next-Generation Fighter Jets Come Face to Face for the First Time

Russia is investing a lot in military equipment meant for the foreign market, which has traditionally been an important source of income for the state. So much so that it has developed two very similar next-generation fighter jets, both designed with a foreign appeal and equally performant. For the first time, these controversial aircraft came face to face officially.
The famous Rostec State Corporation showcased Checkmate and the Su-57E aircraft side by side, in a single static display, for what it calls a “special project” meant to offer more details about the two jets, by comparison.
The first one to be developed was the Su-57E (the export version of the Su-57). It is an advanced fighter jet that features a low radar signature level, enhanced autonomous capabilities, and the power to sustain supersonic speeds even in challenging conditions. Then, a couple of years later, another 5th-generation fighter jet came along. The Checkmate was heavily teased and finally introduced at the MAKS-2021 air show in July.
It was speculated that Russia was having financial difficulties with its own fighter jet. This Su-57 project had already consumed a lot of time and money. A new aircraft that would become an instant hit on the foreign market could help give the Su-57 a much-needed boost, financially speaking. Officially, Rostec stated that the knowledge gained during the development of the Su-57E was used to design Checkmate, which made it more effective in terms of costs and maintenance.
Checkmate is a single-engine smaller model, while the Su-57E is a two-engine jet capable of a more extended range, suitable for vast territories. They were both built by Sukhoi and feature at least the same cockpit and onboard systems. Other than the supersonic speed, advanced avionics, and stealthy character, Checkmate was also presented as having the best payload capacity in its class (16,300 lbs/7,400 kg) and the ability to engage six targets simultaneously.
It’s hard to say which of the two fighter jets will have greater success with Russia’s foreign customers, but time will tell.
