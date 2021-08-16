Russia Leaves Checkmate in the Shadow, Bets on the SU-57E Fighter for Foreign Appeal

Saying that Russian is one of the most secretive countries when it comes to military development is an understatement. And, when it finally does unveil some of its arsenal, it’s not always clear what are the motivations behind its decisions. After recently having introduced the already infamous Checkmate fighter jet, Russia is now back to promoting its other next-gen fighter, the Su-57E.
After the recent MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon, where the much-anticipated Checkmate was finally revealed, Russia is preparing for the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2021, which will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, starting tomorrow, until August 20. According to Rostec (the state military-industrial complex), this represents another opportunity for Rosoboronexport (Russia’s organization for defense-related export) to showcase the latest military products.
Apparently, one of the “stars of the show” will be the Su-57E fifth-generation fighter, that had taken a step back when Checkmate was introduced. Both aircraft are next-generation fighters intended for the foreign market, with the main difference being that Checkmate is a single-engine, smaller model, while the Su-57E stands in line with the traditional two-engine jets that boast longer ranges, more suitable for the vast Russian territory.
The Su-57E (the export version of the Su-57) was unveiled a couple of years ago, as the first Russian stealth 5th generation fighter jet, with features such as a high level of automation, a low signature level in the radar field, and sustained supersonic cruise flight even in challenging conditions. All of this is highly similar to what the Checkmate promises to offer. Both of them can carry a full range of the latest guided and unguided weaponry, and are effective against air, ground or sea targets.
There have been speculations about Russia dealing with financial obstacles related to its Su-57 project, which has already consumed a lot of time and money. A high success of one of these two fighters on the international market could bring Russia the funds it might be needing. But it’s not clear why both of them are being marketed at international exhibitions, other than the fact that Checkmate is supposedly more affordable than the Su-57E.
We’ll have to wait and see whether the SU-57E or Checkmate will win on the foreign market and actually get produced and delivered. However, since this is Russia we’re talking about, we’ll probably just end up with just some vague numbers.
