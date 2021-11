Rolls-Royce to Boost Adoption of Green Power, Will Offer "Energy-as-a-Service" Solutions

The new project between the two companies was announced at the World Climate Conference (COP26) in Glasgow on November 11th. It is a solution that will provide sustainable and reliable power to remote areas not connected to a public grid.This will also work as a green-power alternative for industrial parks as emergency backup generators. Moreover, it is helpful for mines that plan to replace outdated, inefficient equipment that doesn't comply with new regulatory standards.SDCL has more than a decade of experience in implementing decentralized energy systems. It has many infrastructure projects in Europe, North America, and Asia. They are planning to design, together with Rolls-Royce , build and operate the new "Energy-as-a-service" solution.Rolls-Royce business division has a microgrid system portfolio that combines renewable energy sources such as solar and windpower with mtu-branded battery storage and gensets (an engine and an electrical generator) to provide a reliable power supply.Energy systems accessible through "Energy-as-a-Service" to deliver electricity and/or heat vary from small plants that use combined heat and power units to complex microgrid solutions. Microgrids, for example, can be used by industrial parks that require both green electricity and emergency backup.Perry Kuiper, President of Sustainable Power Solutions at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, explained: "Industrial companies and other businesses that rely on environmentally and climate-friendly energy can avoid ever-increasing energy and grid connection costs as a benefit from our new Energy-as-a-Service offering. We use our own new mtu technologies, our system expertise and our global network of partners and service locations to offer our customers an efficient and reliable energy supply on their way to climate neutrality."In the future, Rolls-Royce plans to expand its mtu product line . It will include fuel cell systems, hydrogen-powered engines, and combustion engines that can run on sustainable fuels.