Rolls-Royce Introduces Pioneering Emissions-Free MTU Fuel Cell System

Rolls-Royce is expanding its MTU gas engine offering in the megawatt range. Showcased at this year's COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, the new MTU system is part of the Rolls-Royce climate protection program Net Zero at Power Systems, which seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.The MTU is capable of generating clean electrical energy. Fuel cells can be operated with green hydrogen and then emit nothing more than steam and a little heat. Rolls-Royce plans to bring the CO2-free system in the megawatt range to the market for continuous power supply in 2025.The company is also developing hydrogen and methanol engines, and it's looking into decentralized power-to-X plants as part of its Net Zero at Power Systems program. Power-to-x is a process that allows the conversion of green electricity into carbon-neutral, renewable future fuels.At the event, Rolls-Royce will also be displaying a model of its electric Spirit of Innovation aircraft. Powered by a 6,000-cell battery, the jet took to the skies for the first time in September, and it's expected to break records in the near future. Rolls-Royce says that its aircraft will be capable of reaching a top speed of more than 300 mph (480 kph).The company plans to use the advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for the Spirit of Innovation in future applications for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles as well.Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said, "We firmly believe that technology can be used to tackle the challenge of climate change. That is the reason why we are presenting our new technologies at the World Climate Summit. We are focusing our technological capabilities to play a leading role in enabling significant elements of the global economy to get to net zero carbon by 2050, including aviation, shipping, and power generation."Rolls-Royce has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent through its climate protection program. A significant step in meeting these ambitions is the certification of key MTU engine products to run on sustainable clean fuels such as e-diesel and second-generation biofuels as early as 2023.

