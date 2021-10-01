New Weapon for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and F-35 Cleared for Production

AARGM-ER is an acronym that stands for AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range, and it’s one of the most advanced and newest weapons designed to be used by several versions of military aircraft. Until recently in testing, the missile was just cleared for limited production by the ones who will use it.
The maker of the AARGM-ER, Northrop Grumman, said on the last day of September the U.S. Navy gave it the thumbs up for low rate initial production (LRIP) of the missile, opening the doors for the next stage in the development of the technology, and ultimately its use on the battlefield.
The ER version builds on the existing AARGM, and is described as “a major upgrade,” but exact details are, of course, not known.
What is public is the fact this air-to-surface missile, designed to home in on radar electronic transmissions from the surface, has a blast/fragmentation warhead, a new airframe with strakes instead of mid-body wings, and a propulsion system that should double the range of the version in is based on.
That one can travel for about sixty miles (97 km) after being launched, at speeds that can reach Mach 1.8, or 2,280 kph (1,420 mph).
“The evolution of the AARGM family with AARGM-ER is a major step in our ability to provide the U.S. and our allies with a superior capability to detect and defeat adversary air defense threats,” said in a statement Gordon Turner, vice president, advanced weapons, Northrop Grumman.
“This milestone underscores the exceptional effort and professionalism demonstrated by the government and industry team.”
This particular variant has been developed for use on Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers, but also the three siblings in the F-35 family. Northrop Grumman does not say when production for the weapon should start full throttle.
The ER version builds on the existing AARGM, and is described as “a major upgrade,” but exact details are, of course, not known.
What is public is the fact this air-to-surface missile, designed to home in on radar electronic transmissions from the surface, has a blast/fragmentation warhead, a new airframe with strakes instead of mid-body wings, and a propulsion system that should double the range of the version in is based on.
That one can travel for about sixty miles (97 km) after being launched, at speeds that can reach Mach 1.8, or 2,280 kph (1,420 mph).
“The evolution of the AARGM family with AARGM-ER is a major step in our ability to provide the U.S. and our allies with a superior capability to detect and defeat adversary air defense threats,” said in a statement Gordon Turner, vice president, advanced weapons, Northrop Grumman.
“This milestone underscores the exceptional effort and professionalism demonstrated by the government and industry team.”
This particular variant has been developed for use on Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers, but also the three siblings in the F-35 family. Northrop Grumman does not say when production for the weapon should start full throttle.