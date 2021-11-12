RAF Fighter Jets Look Like Clones in the Sky During Joint Exercise With U.S. Air Force

Here’s Why Tuners in Southeast Asia Love the Mitsubishi Mirage

Recently, Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoons and F-35 Lightnings filled the sky during the recent exercise jointly conducted with the U.S. Air Force in the North Sea region. The aircraft exercised side-by-side U.S. F-15s and B-Lancers, successfully completing the Bomber Task Force deployments. 6 photos



Recently, RAF aircraft took part in the Point Blank exercise, a quarterly joint exercise run by the U.S. Air Force designed to improve combat readiness and increase tactical proficiency of the participant forces.



More than 26 U.K. fighter aircraft Lakenheath-based aircraft and participants flying from across the sea demonstrated their abilities. Point Blank included various air exercises and operations throughout the North Sea region and implied using aircraft in different roles.



RAF Eurofighter Typhoons and F-35 Lightnings trained alongside U.S. Air Force



Collective defense and interoperability were also significant parts of the exercise.



"These Exercises allow us to give our pilots valuable training experience with near-peer capabilities, and strengthen our relationships across the NATO alliance. They demonstrate our continued combined commitment to the partnership and the defence of the Euro-Atlantic Area," explained Air Vice Marshal Duguid, Air Officer Commanding 11 Group.



