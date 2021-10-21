South Korea Aims High With Its First Locally-Made Next-Gen Supersonic Fighter Jet

South Korea is gearing up to become a major player in the aerospace industry. Not only has it unveiled its first locally-made supersonic fighter jet, but it’s also in the process of developing other advanced military aircraft, as well as a second-generation satellite.
South Korea is taking huge steps towards becoming a key global player, both in terms of defense and space-related development: a fifth generation fighter jet, a new generation fully-electric trainer jet, plus the country’s first private center, which has developed a launch vehicle and a satellite.
The KF-21 Boramae (Korean for “Young Hawk”) is the most prominent of these projects. Korea’s first fighter jet designed and developed locally is also its most advanced military aircraft ever made, and the most expensive military project in its history – Korea JoongAng Daily reported that the country spent $7.8 million (8.5 trillion won) for its development. Indonesia also contributed to that, as this is a joint project between the two nations.
The KF-21 Boramae prototype was unveiled earlier this year, and is now being showcased at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 (ADEX 2021), held between October 19 and October 23. Developed by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), the KF-21 is a supersonic fighter jet that’s 55 feet (16.9 meters) long, with a supersonic speed (1,400 mph/2,250 kph) and a maximum thrust of 44,000 lbs (20,000 kg).
Korea’s fifth generation fighter integrates not only cutting-edge avionics, but also a powerful Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, infrared search-and-track features, electro-optical targeting pods, and an electronic weapon suite. An additional benefit of owning a locally-produced fighter jet is a steady supply, plus easier maintenance, as parts can be replaced at any time.
This impressive military jet will replace Korea’s “aging” McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II and Northrop F-5 fighter jets. It will also be supported by the new Sorigae (“Black Kite”), a fully-electric trainer that boasts a highly-advanced dual command cockpit, which will enable training operations compatible with next-generation fighter jets.
The KF-21’s first flight is scheduled for 2022.
