Rough 1964 1/2 Mustang Rotting Away in a Field Is Ready to Go for a Dump Truck

Although no official figures are available, it’s believed Ford sold more than 20,000 Mustangs on the first day alone, so the pony was wildly popular even though it was in many ways a surprising appearance.
The 1964 1/2 Mustang, however, has become a high-class collectible, and some people are ready to spend big bucks on an all-original model that’s yet to be restored. But of course, finding such a Mustang isn’t something happening too often, even if a painfully big number of these early ponies ended up sitting on the side of the road for way too long.
The example that someone has recently posted on Craigslist is just the living proof in this regard.
The car looks like it’s been parked in what appears to be a field for quite a long time, and as a result, it comes in a very rough shape. There’s the obvious rust damage, but unfortunately, the owner hasn’t provided too many specifics on this front.
While they do say the car requires “total restoration” (something that’s rather obvious anyway), it’s hard to tell how many parts are missing.
The good news is the original engine is still there. Even better, it’s a 260 V8, but on the other hand, you’d better not expect it to be working.
This rough Mustang hides a 260 under the hood, but given its overall condition, it’s probably safe to assume it’s locked up from sitting. But of course, an in-person inspection is definitely recommended for anyone who wants to take this Mustang home.
And since we’re talking about taking the car home, here’s where the interesting part starts.
The owner seems to have a very strong desire to get rid of the car, as they are willing to accept not only money but also all kinds of machinery. For example, if you have a dump truck that you no longer use, you could trade it in for this Mustang. An excavator and a tractor are accepted as well, so just make sure you reach out to the seller with your offer.
As for a traditional purchase, the owner is willing to let the car go for at least $5,000. At first glance, this looks to be a rather ambitious expectation, especially given the rough shape of the Mustang.
The presence of the original engine is certainly something that makes it a more desirable project, but at the same time, it’s impossible to tell if it still starts or not.
In case you’re wondering how much such a Mustang can be worth when fully restored, it all depends on the amount of work you put into bringing the car back to the road. A 1964 1/2 Mustang with a 260 under the hood and in a much better condition was recently sold at an online auction on eBay for a little over $16,000.
