CGI Ford Mustang Mach-E Ute Looks Nothing Like a Modern, Extended Cab Ranchero

Before the introduction of the current North American zero-emission vehicles, Ford dabbled with stuff like the slow-selling (or leasing) Ford Ranger EV, Focus Electric, or C-Max and Fusion Energi / Hybrids. Then, it decided to shake up the strategy.
If those vehicles were successful, then perhaps the controversial Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning present might have looked vastly different. Alas, the Blue Oval strategists decided the best course of action would be to upset both Mustang and SVT purists and detour their beloved nameplates towards a zero-emission lifestyle. And the rest is history, at least in the real world.
Over across the virtual realm, someone has decided that it might be a good idea to add insult to injury and morph the Mustang Mach-E crossover SUV into an EV coupe utility. That means not just Mustang enthusiasts might feel ashamed that people will try to proudly flaunt their five-door family Mach-E but also Ranchero aficionados could run amuck and cry outrage.
Well, such are the ways of Henry Andrews, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has a prolific digital imagination even when it comes to Ute interpretations. This pixel master has become a relevant “not that way” example when it comes to many of his mashup ideas and is now probably striving to extend the outrage among Ute fans with his recent “Ute all the cars” series.
Frankly, while the Mustang Mach-E does not look horrendous as an Extended Cab Ute, we can easily imagine that some people might even prefer to be seen driving a different type of crazy CGI pickup truck – perhaps even the luxurious BMW X7 Crew Cab imagined by a CGI expert that has both more digital experience and virtual brush stroke flair. Sure, that’s just my opinion, and perhaps this Mach-E Ute is actually your little pickup truck cup of tea, there’s no shame in confessing that!
