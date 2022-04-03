Very Original 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang V8 Looks Incredible, Selling at No Reserve

The Mustang adventure started in April 1964 when Ford manufactured the very first model, with the original cars known as the model year 1964 1/2.
The production of this very first Mustang, however, continued only until August the very same year, as Ford then introduced the MY 1965 with a series of changes, including in terms of engines.
The 1964 1/2 Mustang, for instance, was fitted with a 170 (2.8-liter) six-cylinder unit that was then dropped when Ford debuted the full 1965 successor. The same for the base V8, as the 260 (4.3-liter) 2-barrel was replaced by a 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel with 200 horsepower.
It goes without saying that the 260 didn’t end up making its way to a lot of early Mustangs, so at some level, it’s one rather sought-after engine option for those in search of an original pony.
The Mustang that we have here was also born as a 1964 1/2 example equipped with this particular V8 unit, and the good news is the same very same engine continues to be in charge of putting the wheels in motion today. The engine starts and runs properly, and eBay seller magero20 claims the odometer indicates just 38,000 miles (61,150 km), all original as well.
A few clicks on the photos in the gallery should make anyone fall in love with this Mustang. While the paint shows a few glitches here and there, the car overall looks incredible, both inside and outside. The interior looks like new, with absolutely no spot of rust on the floors or in the trunk.
In case you’re wondering how comes this is possible in the first place, it’s because this pony has always been stored in a climate-controlled shop. This way, it suffered no metal problems throughout all these years, therefore becoming a pretty cool survivor (except for a few changes here and there).
This Mustang is selling at no reserve, which means that whoever sends the top offer is free to take the car home. The auction, however, has received close to 30 bids, with the price already reaching $15,400.
