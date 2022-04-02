Too Old to Drive: Original Owner Sells 1972 Ford Mustang, Unrestored and Unmolested

The base engine on the 1972 Mustang was the 250 (4.1-liter) Thriftpower six-cylinder, but unsurprisingly, this wasn’t necessarily everybody’s cup of tea.
While it was rated at just 95 horsepower, it’s important to keep in mind that 1972 witnessed the introduction of new power and torque ratings in the United States, so the six-cylinder Mustang wasn’t necessarily much different from its 1971 predecessor.
When it comes to V8s, the Mustang could first and foremost be ordered with a 302 (4.9-liter) 2-barrel unit developing 140 horsepower, but also with 2-barrel and 4-barrel versions of the more famous 351 (5.8-liter) Cleveland. The top unit that year was the Cleveland H.O., which was rated at 275 horsepower.
This 1972 Mustang that someone listed on eBay earlier this week comes with zero information about the engine, but fortunately, the VIN code helps us decrypt at least the essential tidbits. As a result, we know the convertible was fitted from the factory with the 302 unit, but on the other hand, we have no clue if it’s running or not.
eBay seller davidjoseph0204 explains the car was abandoned because the owner is too old to drive, explaining that the Mustang needs total restoration. There’s plenty of rust on this pony, they say, and while the photos don’t reveal too many details on this front, be ready for some massive patches on the floors and in the trunk.
The original Mustang comes with close to 45,000 miles (about 72,500 km) on the clock, and of course, the mileage is completely original as well. The original owner simply decided to give up on the car, and this is the reason someone else now has to give the Mustang a second chance to get back on the road.
1972 wasn’t necessarily the best year for the Mustang, and as such, this isn’t exactly the most sought-after model. However, the seller still hopes to fetch around $10,000 for the car, with no other offers seemingly accepted.
