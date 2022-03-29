This 1965 Mustang Fastback Proves Not All Barn Finds Are Majestic

We’ve all seen what rust does to a car, and unfortunately, some of the barn finds we occasionally come across keep reminding us that not all iconic models manage to pass the test of time with flying color.
This ’65 Mustang fastback, for example, is described by its owner as a “true barn find,” though we haven’t been provided with any information as to where the car has been stored.
But this doesn’t even matter that much, especially when checking out the current condition of the car. It’s pretty clear this Mustang needs a full overhaul, as the rust has already invaded most inches of metal on this fastback.
The interior, in particular, seems very rough, and based purely on the photos shared by eBay seller badacuda1127_7, the seats seem to be in a condition that’s way beyond recovery. The floors are gone, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise, especially if this Mustang spent most of the time under the clear sky.
It’s a C-code Ford Mustang, so the engine you see in the pics should be a 289 (4.7-liter) V8 with a 2-barrel carburetor. It doesn’t run anymore, and we have no clue if it at least turns over by hand.
If you’re a diehard Mustang fan who wants to see the glass half-full, here’s the good news. The car is very complete, and the only big parts missing appear to be the hood and the front bumper.
Without a doubt, this rough project could end up becoming a genuine head-turning machine with the right fixes, but on the other hand, nobody can blame people who walk away after checking it out. It’s not the kind of project aimed at the faint of heart, as giving this fastback a second chance involves a lot of work, time, and money.
Fortunately, the car has been posted on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, and 4 people have already submitted offers to take it home. The top bid right now is a little over $2,600.
