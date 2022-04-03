Police Discover Apple’s CarPlay, Everybody Is Super-Impressed

Drivers out there have been using CarPlay for several years already, and for many of them, it has become a must-have feature that shouldn’t by any means be missing from a new vehicle.
But as far as the police forces across the world are concerned, such technology has until been an unexplored part of what could be a new-gen arsenal helping them respond to emergency calls faster.
The WA Police officers will be the first in the entire world to use CarPlay in their patrol vehicles, all in an attempt to arrive at the scene of an incident faster and also get critical information on their way to the destination.
The CarPlay support is being provided thanks to a partnership with Apple and Motorola Solutions, and it includes not only turn-by-turn navigation powered by Apple Maps but also the support for voice commands via Siri.
As users out there know, such capabilities are rather common in the CarPlay world, but officers are provided with a more straightforward system that allows them to set the destination in Apple Maps based on the incident report received on their mobile devices.
The voice control obviously is an essential part of the entire experience, as officers can interact with CarPlay and the navigation system on the go as they’re heading to a specific address.
Now that CarPlay is stepping into professional use territory let’s just hope Apple no longer ships updates that make the whole thing a huge mess. The release of iOS 15 last fall wreaked havoc on CarPlay, leading to all kinds of problems, from app crashes to random disconnects.
Most of these glitches have already been resolved, but it’s pretty clear that Apple needs to focus a little bit more on the reliability side of things. Just imagine how awful it’d be for Apple Maps to stop working in the middle of the drive for these police officers, as a reliable system is critical for their daily tasks.
The WA Police officers will be the first in the entire world to use CarPlay in their patrol vehicles, all in an attempt to arrive at the scene of an incident faster and also get critical information on their way to the destination.
The CarPlay support is being provided thanks to a partnership with Apple and Motorola Solutions, and it includes not only turn-by-turn navigation powered by Apple Maps but also the support for voice commands via Siri.
As users out there know, such capabilities are rather common in the CarPlay world, but officers are provided with a more straightforward system that allows them to set the destination in Apple Maps based on the incident report received on their mobile devices.
The voice control obviously is an essential part of the entire experience, as officers can interact with CarPlay and the navigation system on the go as they’re heading to a specific address.
Now that CarPlay is stepping into professional use territory let’s just hope Apple no longer ships updates that make the whole thing a huge mess. The release of iOS 15 last fall wreaked havoc on CarPlay, leading to all kinds of problems, from app crashes to random disconnects.
Most of these glitches have already been resolved, but it’s pretty clear that Apple needs to focus a little bit more on the reliability side of things. Just imagine how awful it’d be for Apple Maps to stop working in the middle of the drive for these police officers, as a reliable system is critical for their daily tasks.