This 1966 Ford Mustang Is a Completely Different Car on the Inside, Flaunts Japanese Power

Whoever wanted to get a brand-new Mustang back in 1966 had to choose between six-cylinder or V8 power, with the engine choice being identical to the one offered on the 1965 model year.
In other words, the base Mustang (and also the one that turned the car into a head-turning grocery-getter) was the 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder developing 120 horsepower.
Those who wanted more adrenaline behind the wheel of their new Mustang could go for one of the many 289 (4.7-liter) versions available in 1966. The first choice was the 2-barrel unit with 200 horsepower, while the top was the HiPo configuration upgraded to a 4-barrel carburetor and rated at 270 horsepower.
This ’66 Mustang, however, comes with a completely different engine.
Despite looking like a Ford pony on the outside, it’s actually a completely different car on the inside, as it was built on a Datsun 280ZX chassis.
In other words, it’s now a one-of-a-kind Mustang with the engine, transmission, chassis, suspension, rear-end, and the entire interior donated by a Datsun.
While the seller doesn’t provide too many specifics on Craigslist, the engine that should theoretically power this custom build is probably the 2.8-liter turbo unit introduced in North American markets back in 1981. Thanks to a top speed of 130 mph (210 kph), the engine turned the Datsun 280XZ into the fastest Japanese car available in the States at the time of its launch.
The engine still starts, runs, and drives today, but the seller warns the car has been sitting for a while, so it may need a full check-up before driving it on public roads.
As for the price, this Fordsun really comes cheap. Titled as a Mustang, it can be yours for just $2,000, and the seller clearly states that the price is firm, and no other offers would be accepted.
