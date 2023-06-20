Ridden: Swytch E-Bike Conversion Kit Imbues Your Life With Fun, Speed, and Electric Power

Folks, over the past few months, I've been testing the Swytch e-bike conversion kit, and may I say, there is absolutely no need to spend thousands of dollars on a new e-bike to enjoy the magic of electric power. Best of all, you don't even need a new bike! Whip out the old two-wheeler, knock the dust off that seat, and hang on tight for this one.

30 photos Photo: Florin Profir for Autoevolution