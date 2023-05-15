Ridden: The Pleasantly Plump Himiway Zebra Boasts an Urban Experience Worth the $2K

Himi Himi ya, Himi yam, Himiway! It all started when my editor-in-chief approached me about an e-mail with some fresh e-bike to hit the scene. Naturally, I was intrigued, but the best news was that it all led to testing what I consider one of the heartiest and most beefed-up e-bikes you can ride around town. Grab your helmet, and let's ride on Himiway's Zebra.

62 photos Photo: Florin Profir for Autoevolution