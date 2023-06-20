Flooded Shelby GT500 Makes a Splash on the Used Car Market, What Would You Do With It?

The Shelby GT500 of the S550 Ford Mustang generation recently blew four candles off its birthday cake. And even though it was dropped for the 2023 model year, it still keeps us up at night with its jaw-dropping performance, serious looks, and punchy supercharged V8.
A nice copy will set you back in the region of $100,000, roughly $30,000 over the original MSRP. The pictured one should fetch far less than that. The reason is its moist overall condition, as you're looking at a flooded vehicle. Thus, you could be staring at your next daily if you're not afraid to get your hands dirty and possess the right skills and money to bring it back to life. Or at least your next flip, assuming you're in the market for one.
Want to see it in person before transferring the funds and signing your name on the papers? You will have to take a trip to Miami for that, as that's where it lives. The Copart listing says it's a 2022 model with almost 12,500 miles (~20,100 km) on the odo. The mileage is said to be accurate, and the vendor doesn't reveal anything else about it other than the fact that a salvage certificate accompanies it. This muscle car wears blue on the outside, with the typical racing stripes, rides on five double-spoke alloys with red brake calipers visible behind them, and has a black Alcantara and leather interior with a few white accents.
You might be wondering if it was fresh or salty water that got the best of it, and so are we. The listing doesn't reveal this aspect, so your best chance to find out is to get in touch with the vendor. You should also ask them about the overall condition of the electrical stuff and if the engine fires up. After all, the latter is also the icing on the cake and one of the most valuable things of the Mustang Shelby GT500.
The supercharged 5.2-liter V8 develops 760 hp (771 ps/567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque, and it works with a seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. The model takes roughly 10 seconds to run the quarter mile on a good day, and it drinks 12/18 mph (19.6/13.1 l/100 km) in city/highway.
Assuming you know your way around flooded vehicles and have a soft spot for Ford's range-topping version of the previous-gen Mustang, how much would you blow on this Shelby GT500? If you could land it for a decent sum, we'd say go for it, though preferably after inspecting it in person to know what to expect. If you're patient, you should be able to sell everything for a nice profit, and it would save you from the hassle of resurrecting it.
Want to see it in person before transferring the funds and signing your name on the papers? You will have to take a trip to Miami for that, as that's where it lives. The Copart listing says it's a 2022 model with almost 12,500 miles (~20,100 km) on the odo. The mileage is said to be accurate, and the vendor doesn't reveal anything else about it other than the fact that a salvage certificate accompanies it. This muscle car wears blue on the outside, with the typical racing stripes, rides on five double-spoke alloys with red brake calipers visible behind them, and has a black Alcantara and leather interior with a few white accents.
You might be wondering if it was fresh or salty water that got the best of it, and so are we. The listing doesn't reveal this aspect, so your best chance to find out is to get in touch with the vendor. You should also ask them about the overall condition of the electrical stuff and if the engine fires up. After all, the latter is also the icing on the cake and one of the most valuable things of the Mustang Shelby GT500.
The supercharged 5.2-liter V8 develops 760 hp (771 ps/567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque, and it works with a seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. The model takes roughly 10 seconds to run the quarter mile on a good day, and it drinks 12/18 mph (19.6/13.1 l/100 km) in city/highway.
Assuming you know your way around flooded vehicles and have a soft spot for Ford's range-topping version of the previous-gen Mustang, how much would you blow on this Shelby GT500? If you could land it for a decent sum, we'd say go for it, though preferably after inspecting it in person to know what to expect. If you're patient, you should be able to sell everything for a nice profit, and it would save you from the hassle of resurrecting it.