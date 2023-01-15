Now That's What We Call a Hot Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Well, it used to be hot at one point. In fact, it was so hot that it couldn’t be handled, hence the post-apocalyptic look of this Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, which is supposedly a 2022 model.
Likely with not that many miles on the clock, it was completely destroyed by fire before ending up in the possession of azcycleparts. Now the company will strip it down, source everything that can still be used, and sell the parts online for profit.
There isn’t that much that can be saved when it comes to the front end, bar the right headlight and quarter panel. However, the right side door and back end still look like they could bring in a few Benjamins. The same cannot be said about the left side, as it was badly damaged in the fire, and so was the interior, which is pretty much beyond recognition.
Some of the mechanical parts will live on, and we are curious if the engine can be saved. Still, we reckon that with enough skill and a generous budget, the heart and soul of this Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 can live on in a different car, on the condition that it has enough room under the hood for such a beastly engine, because it is immensely powerful without any modifications. Even better, it has the potential of giving supercars a run for their money, in a straight-line sprint anyway.
With a 5.2-liter displacement and a big supercharger attached to it, the V8 pumps out 760 hp (771 ps / 567 kW) at 7,000 rpm and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque at 5,000 rpm. The thrust is channeled to the rear wheels via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, with the Blue Oval stating that a stock version of the Mustang Shelby GT500, from the S550 iteration, needs just 3 seconds from naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph). With a skilled driver at the helm, on a good day, in perfect conditions, it is a 10-second car down the quarter mile.
A good supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that used to power a Mustang Shelby GT500 usually retails for over $30,000. Thus, if this one can be saved, then it would bring in a very nice profit, as we don’t think that the company specialized in stripping high-end machines and selling their parts online has paid a small fortune for it. Guess we’re in the wrong business, as there are more profitable ways to make money off cars, right?
On a final note, we will remind you that the outgoing Mustang is still listed on Ford’s U.S. website, in the EcoBoost, GT, Premium, and Mach 1 configurations. The Shelby GT500 has been dropped, and so will the remaining models, as the new generation is getting ready to start arriving at dealers.
There isn’t that much that can be saved when it comes to the front end, bar the right headlight and quarter panel. However, the right side door and back end still look like they could bring in a few Benjamins. The same cannot be said about the left side, as it was badly damaged in the fire, and so was the interior, which is pretty much beyond recognition.
Some of the mechanical parts will live on, and we are curious if the engine can be saved. Still, we reckon that with enough skill and a generous budget, the heart and soul of this Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 can live on in a different car, on the condition that it has enough room under the hood for such a beastly engine, because it is immensely powerful without any modifications. Even better, it has the potential of giving supercars a run for their money, in a straight-line sprint anyway.
With a 5.2-liter displacement and a big supercharger attached to it, the V8 pumps out 760 hp (771 ps / 567 kW) at 7,000 rpm and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque at 5,000 rpm. The thrust is channeled to the rear wheels via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, with the Blue Oval stating that a stock version of the Mustang Shelby GT500, from the S550 iteration, needs just 3 seconds from naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph). With a skilled driver at the helm, on a good day, in perfect conditions, it is a 10-second car down the quarter mile.
A good supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that used to power a Mustang Shelby GT500 usually retails for over $30,000. Thus, if this one can be saved, then it would bring in a very nice profit, as we don’t think that the company specialized in stripping high-end machines and selling their parts online has paid a small fortune for it. Guess we’re in the wrong business, as there are more profitable ways to make money off cars, right?
On a final note, we will remind you that the outgoing Mustang is still listed on Ford’s U.S. website, in the EcoBoost, GT, Premium, and Mach 1 configurations. The Shelby GT500 has been dropped, and so will the remaining models, as the new generation is getting ready to start arriving at dealers.