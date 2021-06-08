Renault Teases the Megane E-Tech Electric With 30 Pre-Production Cars

Renault is not willing to make a big surprise with the Megane E-Tech Electric before it goes on sale later this year. After presenting the first teaser images of the vehicle back in May, the French automaker will put 30 pre-production vehicles to run on public roads. Consider that as the company’s introduction to the new electric crossover.
The Megane E-Tech Electric is Renault’s version for the Nissan Ariya. Both are based on the CMF-EV platform, and the Ariya was supposed to be the first to present it. However, Nissan has postponed its sales in Japan to the winter and in the U.S. and Europe to early 2022. That makes it very likely for the Renault crossover to arrive first.
Apart from showing what the production car will look like, Renault also disclosed some of its technical specifications. The Megane E-Tech Electric will have a 60 kWh battery pack that should be enough for a WLTP range of 450 km (280 miles). It will also present a motor able to deliver 160 kW (215 hp). Renault informs 217 hp, but it is actually refering to either ps or cv.
The Nissan Ariya will present two different battery packs. The smallest one will offer 65 kWh and a WLTP range of up to 360 km (224 miles), while the 90 kWh battery pack provides the Japanese crossover a WLTP range of up to 500 km (311 miles). Comparing these specs to those of the Megane E-Tech Electric, our impression is that the French electric crossover is more energy efficient.
The 30 pre-production cars will bring the traditional disguise to try to hide their lines, but that will not prevent fans all over Europe from seeing it has a more conventional style than the one presented by the Nissan crossover. The Megane E-Tech Electric even has its specifications written on the right side of the car, ahead of the rear-view side mirror, and under the A-pillar.
We expect Renault to announce the Megane E-Tech Electric with the larger battery pack and dual-motor option after the electric crossover is already for sale. Expect a flood of spy pictures of this EV around European roads, but remember that Renault has offered better shots already.
Apart from showing what the production car will look like, Renault also disclosed some of its technical specifications. The Megane E-Tech Electric will have a 60 kWh battery pack that should be enough for a WLTP range of 450 km (280 miles). It will also present a motor able to deliver 160 kW (215 hp). Renault informs 217 hp, but it is actually refering to either ps or cv.
The Nissan Ariya will present two different battery packs. The smallest one will offer 65 kWh and a WLTP range of up to 360 km (224 miles), while the 90 kWh battery pack provides the Japanese crossover a WLTP range of up to 500 km (311 miles). Comparing these specs to those of the Megane E-Tech Electric, our impression is that the French electric crossover is more energy efficient.
The 30 pre-production cars will bring the traditional disguise to try to hide their lines, but that will not prevent fans all over Europe from seeing it has a more conventional style than the one presented by the Nissan crossover. The Megane E-Tech Electric even has its specifications written on the right side of the car, ahead of the rear-view side mirror, and under the A-pillar.
We expect Renault to announce the Megane E-Tech Electric with the larger battery pack and dual-motor option after the electric crossover is already for sale. Expect a flood of spy pictures of this EV around European roads, but remember that Renault has offered better shots already.