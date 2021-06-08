Fully Electric Aircraft to Be Used for the First Time by a National Air Force

Electric aviation reaches an important milestone, with the first electric aircraft to be used by a national defense department for training future pilots. This shows that the electric revolution is well on its way, with more and more pioneering projects paving the way for a sustainable future.
While the greatest armed forces today are focusing on increasing weapon lethality and advancing their capabilities, others are more concerned about the impact of military activities on the environment and what could be done to change that.
The Danish Armed Forces became the first Air Force in the world to select fully electric planes, instead of conventional ones, for training its future pilots. Danish officials announced that they have leased 2 electric aircraft, which will be delivered to the Flying School in Karup, this September.
Since this is something that has not been done before, it will be treated as a test, in some ways. The electric planes will first be evaluated by experienced pilots within the Danish Armed Forces, then they will enter a two-year trial period, while being used to train new pilots. The objective is to test whether electric planes could take over some of the Air Force tasks in the future, as Denmark’s Minister of Defense, Ms. Trine Bramsen, considers that the defense sector should take its share of responsibility for the environment and opt for alternative equipment, whenever possible.
In view of this larger goal, the fact that these electric aircraft will be used for training is not just a practical matter. This project is a test, but also a way to familiarize the nation’s future pilots with what is likely to become the future military aircraft.
The 2 planes that will be used at the Karup Flying School are Pipistrel’s Velis Electro models, the first certified, fully-electric planes in the world. This innovative model will not only contribute to reducing CO2 emissions, but it’s also less costly for military operations, and much more quiet for the population.
