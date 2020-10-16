Examining Renault’s New CMF-EV Platform and Its Potential

More on this:

1 Renault Megane eVision Show Car Introduces New CMF-EV Platform

2 Ariya Uses the e-4ORCE to Reinvent Nissan for the EV Crossover Age

3 Renault Might Replace the Megane With an EV

4 Used Renault EV Batteries Can Now Carry You on the Seine in Paris

5 Renault Uses Humans Test Subjects to Perfect Autonomous Zoe in Paris