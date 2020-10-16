Examining Renault’s New CMF-EV Platform and Its Potential

Renault has released details about how they envision the future of their cars by unveiling the Megane eVision show car, the group’s first vehicle based on the Alliance’s new Common Module Family – Electric Vehicle (CMF-EV) platform.
Although the final production eVision will more likely look different from the newly revealed concept, the French carmaker plans to release the car next year and use the newly developed platform.
The CMF-EV was developed by a joint team of French and Japanese engineers as a versatile modular platform that is designed to be the building block for the next generation fully electric vehicles produced by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.
Its development focused on performance, flexibility, and reliability. It can be adapted for use in compact cars, low saloons, and even SUVs.
The platform highlighted on the Megane features a single electric-motor mounted in the front that offers front-wheel drive, but multiple motors can be used to boost performance and enable four-wheel-drive capabilities.
This is also aided by the extended wheelbase of up to 2.77 meters (9 feet). The platform will allow larger interiors and thus more room for all passengers, and Renault is theorizing that it will offer the same passager room as a road saloon, only in a compact car.
The adaptability of the architecture and more compact motors also allows for the design of shorter overhangs. This results in more design possibilities, and allows the use of larger, 18 to 19-inch wheels on more compact cars.
These can be fitted either vertically or horizontally, enabling multiple layouts, and are an integral part of the vehicle's structure, designed to offer structural support to the platform.
The whole architecture is created to improve energy consumption and aerodynamics, using lightweight materials to lower the overall weight. It also offers increased durability and reliability.
CMF-EV was put through a comprehensive series of bench tests and more than three million kilometers (1.86 million miles) of test drives in all conceivable conditions on Asian and European roads.
The performance capabilities of the CMF-EV were also a critical focus. Aided by the lower center of gravity and extended wheelbase, traction is greatly improved. The steering and frame are more flexible thanks to the shorter steering ratio and multi-arm design of the rear axle, which translates to a smoother ride and increased comfort.
On Renault’s version of the platform, we were treated to one of the most powerful power units in the French manufacturer’s current range, an all-new compact electric motor that produces 217 hp and 300 Nm of torque.
kW fast charge-capable battery gives the architecture an increased driving range. The concept Megane is capable of reaching up to 450 kilometers (223 miles) on a single charge.
By using this extremely versatile platform, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance will offer a wide range of new electric vehicles soon.
Nissan has already showcased the Ariya concept which will be based on this architecture. The compact SUV will also be launched next year, and features a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup.
The CMF-EV was developed by a joint team of French and Japanese engineers as a versatile modular platform that is designed to be the building block for the next generation fully electric vehicles produced by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.
Its development focused on performance, flexibility, and reliability. It can be adapted for use in compact cars, low saloons, and even SUVs.
The platform highlighted on the Megane features a single electric-motor mounted in the front that offers front-wheel drive, but multiple motors can be used to boost performance and enable four-wheel-drive capabilities.
This is also aided by the extended wheelbase of up to 2.77 meters (9 feet). The platform will allow larger interiors and thus more room for all passengers, and Renault is theorizing that it will offer the same passager room as a road saloon, only in a compact car.
The adaptability of the architecture and more compact motors also allows for the design of shorter overhangs. This results in more design possibilities, and allows the use of larger, 18 to 19-inch wheels on more compact cars.
These can be fitted either vertically or horizontally, enabling multiple layouts, and are an integral part of the vehicle's structure, designed to offer structural support to the platform.
The whole architecture is created to improve energy consumption and aerodynamics, using lightweight materials to lower the overall weight. It also offers increased durability and reliability.
CMF-EV was put through a comprehensive series of bench tests and more than three million kilometers (1.86 million miles) of test drives in all conceivable conditions on Asian and European roads.
The performance capabilities of the CMF-EV were also a critical focus. Aided by the lower center of gravity and extended wheelbase, traction is greatly improved. The steering and frame are more flexible thanks to the shorter steering ratio and multi-arm design of the rear axle, which translates to a smoother ride and increased comfort.
On Renault’s version of the platform, we were treated to one of the most powerful power units in the French manufacturer’s current range, an all-new compact electric motor that produces 217 hp and 300 Nm of torque.
kW fast charge-capable battery gives the architecture an increased driving range. The concept Megane is capable of reaching up to 450 kilometers (223 miles) on a single charge.
By using this extremely versatile platform, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance will offer a wide range of new electric vehicles soon.
Nissan has already showcased the Ariya concept which will be based on this architecture. The compact SUV will also be launched next year, and features a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup.