Renault Megane eVision Show Car Introduces New CMF-EV Platform

The Clio and Captur may be the best-selling Renault models in Europe, but the Megane isn’t too shabby either for a compact car. The French automaker has bigger plans for the nameplate in 2021, though. Next year, the eVision show car will morph into a production model with “one of the thinnest batteries on the market.” 36 photos EV is the name of the platform that will be introduced by the Megane eVision, and chief executive Luca de Meo is much obliged to confirm that the concept is 95 percent ready for production. The batteries, which measure 11 centimeters (4.3 inches) in height, feature a capacity of 60 kWh and they're water-cooled to boot.



Driving range is estimated at approximately 450 kilometers or 280 miles on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, which isn’t bad at all if you compare the Megane eVision to the Nissan Ariya. The compact-sized electric crossover is capable of 223 miles or 360 kilometers from 63 kWh.



Even the electric motor of the French hatchback is an all-new design, developed specifically for CMF-EV applications. In the show car, 215 horsepower (217 PS) and 221 pound-feet (300 Nm) of torque drive the front wheels to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than eight seconds. Speaking of wheels, those 20-inch alloys may make it onto the production model because the CMF-EV has been developed for large-diameter wheels, starting with 18 inches.



Fast charging at up to 130 kW , vehicle-to-grid technology, and the most efficient Energy Recovery System ever developed by Renault are highlights in their own right. The prototype in the photo gallery and following video also happens to be roomy, and Luca de Meo has even mentioned "a masterpiece of packaging."



"We took our 25-year best-seller and took it to the future.



