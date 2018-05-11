Renault Kadjar Is Better than Hyundai Tucson and Nissan Qashqai in Female Review

Women seemed to prefer crossovers over anything else due to the combination of practicality and raised driving position. But with so many available in Europe, which should they buy? Well, a millennial, a mom and a race car driver will help them decide.Right off the bat, we're going to give away the surprise ending of this review: the Kadjar wins it. We didn't like it much when Renault gave us one for testing, and it had the same engine, a 1.2-liter turbo. Of course, the entire autoevolution team was made up of cave-dwelling bachelor at that time.The Nissan Qashqai would probably have been our pick because it feels mature, thanks to the quiet cabin. But using the same platform, Renault was able to offer a lot more space for less money. That's probably what won it the review, as the harsh plastics and lack of features seem like damming flaws for the Kadjar. A panoramic roof and Bose sound system are its redeeming features.The Hyundai Tucson has the biggest, most powerful engine here, a 2-liter diesel with 185 horsepower. It's the quickest to 100 km/h at just under 10 seconds, but resident petrolhead Vicki isn't impressed with the way the steering feels. This particular model does have steering wheel and seats, even in the back.I suppose when somebody says "crossover with fantastic driving character," we think of a BMW X2 or MINI Countryman.This review feels far from conclusive. There are many more cool crossovers in this segment. In fact, the Car of the Year winner, Peugeot's 3008, is conspicuously missing. But it explains the popularity of the Renault Kadjar in the face of models with far more heritage.