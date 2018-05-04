Spyshots: 2019 Porsche Macan Facelift Prototype Reveals Production Look

When Porsche came up with the Macan back in 2014, the Cayenne's baby brother positioned itself as the SUV with the sportiest driving experience on the market. Nevertheless, with the competition getting fiercer meanwhile, the mid-cycle revamp for the German crossover can't come soon enough. Fortunately, Porsche is almost ready to introduce the 2019 Macan Facelift and the latest spyshots now reveal the production look of the machine.

14 photos



At the back, the prototype still camouflages the strip connecting the two taillights, while the light clusters will also receive new graphics. Of course, fresh wheel designs are also on the menu.



We'll remind you that a recent batch of spyshots allowed us to take a peek inside the 2019 Macan. Surprisingly, the new touch-sensitive controls featured on the second-generation Panamera and on the third-gen Cayenne were missing, with the interior of the spied prototype still housing traditional buttons. Nevertheless, we could see the production model making the switch.



Regardless, the instrument cluster will welcome a pair of 7.0-inch displays, while the infotainment screen will be a 12.3-inch touch-sensitive unit.



While Audi has introduced a new generation of the Q5, the



In the engine department, the current turbocharged 3.0-liter and 3.6-liter V6 engines will be replaced with spicier and more efficient 2.9-liter and 3.0-liter V6 mills.



However, we're curious to see what happens at the top of the range. You see, the outgoing Macan Turbo delivers 440 hp in Performance Package trim, but with rivals like the 510 hp Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio or the 550 hp



The rumor mill talks about a new hybrid range-topper, one that would borrow the 462 hp gas-electric setup that just debuted on the



And since Porsche discontinued Macan diesel models earlier this year, due to the Dieselgate scandal, the rumor mill talks about an all-gas lineup for the newcomer. However, we can't be sure of this yet.



