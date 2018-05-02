2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Has 462 HP, Sport Chrono Comes as Standard

Porsche may have already introduced the 2019 Cayenne, but the third-generation lineup obviously didn't land in complete form. Well, the range has now gotten one step cloer to that status, with Zuffenhausen introducing the 2019 Cayenne S E-Hybrid.

The newcomer mixed a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 delivering 340 hp with a 136 hp electric motor, for an overall output of 462 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, with the latter arriving at around 1,000 rpm. The powertrain also involves an eight-speed automatic, which sens the power to all four wheels.



Buried underneath the trunk floor of the E-Hybrid sits a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers up to 27 miles (44 km) of electric range Nevertheless, this figure was calculated using the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) procedure, so the real-world autonomy might be smaller. In the full EV mode, the high-riding model can get up to 84 mph (135 km/h).



As for the pricing, the 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid starts at $80,950, which makes the newcomer a serious threat for the Cayenne S. To be more precise, the gas-electric model delivers better acceleration and superior fuel efficiency compared to the 440 hp Cayenne S.



The 3.6 kW charged offered as standard, which works with a Level 2 240V outlet needs 7.8 hours to recharge the battery. As an option, you can have a 7.2 kW charger that allows the battery to be fully charged in just 2.3 hours.



The list of features for the 2019



As for the features that require one to pay extra, we're looking at goodies like 22-inch alloy wheels, massaging seats, a heated windshield and a head-up display.



And since the mid-cycle revamp of the ex-generation Cayenne saw the model



