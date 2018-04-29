autoevolution
 

Irish Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is a Lucky Charm

29 Apr 2018, 16:18 UTC ·
by
We've already come across plenty of 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS examples and yet the feast your eyes game that is spotting these supercars never seems to get old here in the office.
And the freshest adventure of the sort involves an example of the 700 hp animal that comes dressed in Irish Green - the machine was recently delivered in the the Netherlands, so it should start turning heads on the street soon.

Main shade aside, the circuit animal comes with the Weissach Package, while also featuring the magnesium wheels in a White Gold Metallic finish. As for the presence of the banana-colored calipers, this means that the circuit beast is fitted with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.

Oh and let's not forget the optional all-LED front light clusters of the machine, which come with black inner graphics.

As for the interior of the Rennsport Neunelfer, the cabin accomodates a pair of full bucket seats, while the Alcantara-clad steering wheel comes with waht seems to be a Racing Yellow 12-o-clock marker.

Since we mentioend the Weissach Package and the magnesiun wheels, we'll remind you that the German automotive producer now offers the two as separate options - untill recently, the uber-light wheels came with the W pack.

This follows the path of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, with the said goodies even having the same prices for the two rear-wheel drive specials. To be more precise, the Weissach Pack is offered for $18,000, while the magnesium wheels can be had for an extra $13,000.

Speaking of the GT2 RS, we're wondering when the Nurburgring production car lap record of the machine will fall - the rear-engined delight managed to blitz the infamous German track in just 6:47, remember?

Nevertheless, the list of potential competitors is rich, involving beasts such as the almost-ready Lamborghini Aventador SVJ or the McLaren Senna.

 

A PTSRS Exclusive: Presenting the first known PTS Irish Green (irischgrün; non-metallic UNI; Y79) 991 GT2 RS, delivered in the Netherlands recently. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Like the PTS .2 GT3s, green is expected to be a popular option among the PTS 991 GT2 RS cars. Elsewhere in Europe, a Brewster Green example has been delivered in Belgium, a British Racing Green in Hamburg, Germany, an Acid Green in Denmark, a Linden Green in Aachen, Germany, and a Signal Green and Viper Green in the Netherlands. Many thanks to our readers for the continued submissions and tips of these cars. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Apr 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche 911 GT2 RS Porsche 911 Porsche
