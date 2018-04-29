Irish Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is a Lucky Charm

Main shade aside, the circuit animal comes with the Weissach Package, while also featuring the magnesium wheels in a White Gold Metallic finish. As for the presence of the banana-colored calipers, this means that the circuit beast is fitted with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.
Oh and let's not forget the optional all-LED front light clusters of the machine, which come with black inner graphics.
As for the interior of the Rennsport Neunelfer, the cabin accomodates a pair of full bucket seats, while the Alcantara-clad steering wheel comes with waht seems to be a Racing Yellow 12-o-clock marker.
Since we mentioend the Weissach Package and the magnesiun wheels, we'll remind you that the German automotive producer now offers the two as separate options - untill recently, the uber-light wheels came with the W pack.
This follows the path of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, with the said goodies even having the same prices for the two rear-wheel drive specials. To be more precise, the Weissach Pack is offered for $18,000, while the magnesium wheels can be had for an extra $13,000.
Speaking of the GT2 RS, we're wondering when the Nurburgring production car lap record of the machine will fall - the rear-engined delight managed to blitz the infamous German track in just 6:47, remember?
Nevertheless, the list of potential competitors is rich, involving beasts such as the almost-ready Lamborghini Aventador SVJ or the McLaren Senna.
