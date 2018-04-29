Irish Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is a Lucky Charm

A PTSRS Exclusive: Presenting the first known PTS Irish Green (irischgrün; non-metallic UNI; Y79) 991 GT2 RS, delivered in the Netherlands recently. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Like the PTS .2 GT3s, green is expected to be a popular option among the PTS 991 GT2 RS cars. Elsewhere in Europe, a Brewster Green example has been delivered in Belgium, a British Racing Green in Hamburg, Germany, an Acid Green in Denmark, a Linden Green in Aachen, Germany, and a Signal Green and Viper Green in the Netherlands. Many thanks to our readers for the continued submissions and tips of these cars. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

