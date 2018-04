Irish Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is a Lucky Charm

And the freshest adventure of the sort involves an example of the 700 hp animal that comes dressed in Irish Green - the machine was recently delivered in the the Netherlands, so it should start turning heads on the street soon.Main shade aside, the circuit animal comes with the Weissach Package, while also featuring the magnesium wheels in a White Gold Metallic finish. As for the presence of the banana-colored calipers, this means that the circuit beast is fitted with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.Oh and let's not forget the optional all-LED front light clusters of the machine, which come with black inner graphics.As for the interior of the Rennsport Neunelfer, the cabin accomodates a pair of full bucket seats, while the Alcantara-clad steering wheel comes with waht seems to be a Racing Yellow 12-o-clock marker.Since we mentioend the Weissach Package and the magnesiun wheels, we'll remind you that the German automotive producer now offers the two as separate options - untill recently, the uber-light wheels came with the W pack.This follows the path of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS , with the said goodies even having the same prices for the two rear-wheel drive specials. To be more precise, the Weissach Pack is offered for $18,000, while the magnesium wheels can be had for an extra $13,000.Speaking of the GT2 RS, we're wondering when the Nurburgring production car lap record of the machine will fall - the rear-engined delight managed to blitz the infamous German track in just 6:47 , remember?Nevertheless, the list of potential competitors is rich, involving beasts such as the almost-ready Lamborghini Aventador SVJ or the McLaren Senna.