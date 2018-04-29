2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Hits Nurburgring Tourist Session, Destroys All

With more and more owners of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS taking delivery of the beasts, we can constantly bring you real-world adventures featuring the rear-wheel-drive special. And the most recent adventure of the sort takes us to the Nurburgring, where such a Rennsport Neunelfer attended a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session.

Then again, the 700 hp animal made its way through Nordschleife traffic, with the driver appearing determined to tap into the potential of the car.



After all, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS continues to hold the Nurburgring production car lap record, with the rear-engined machine having blitzed the track in



Returning to the Neunelfer spotting we have here, the machine was caught on camera while talking the Brunnchen corner, which is one of YouTuber's favorite bends.



Then again, flying on the Green Hell inside a Porsche 911 GT2 RS isn't all fun and games. For one thing, the Porscha has had its first crash on the Ring, with the accident having taken place recently.



To be more precise, an example of the twin-turbo monster that had been lapping the Ring for a few days met the guardrail in what appeared to be a rather light crash. And while the details of the unfortunate happening were scarce, the rumor mill talked about the driver having encountered a coolant spill right before the crash.



P.S.: Those of you who are in a hurry can find the said



